Rangers v Livingston: Pick of the stats

Rangers’ Borna Barisic created more chances than any other player on MD1 with five. Since the start of last season, only three players have created more chances in the division than Barisic (73).

If Livingston avoid defeat against Rangers, it will be the first time since the 2019-20 season they’ve avoided defeat in their first two Scottish Premiership fixtures of the season.

Rangers haven’t lost their opening two matches of a league season since 1989-90, when they lost to St. Mirren and Hibernian under Graeme Souness.

Livingston have never won in 22 previous visits to Rangers in all competitions (D3 L19); this is the most the Gers have faced a side in competitive matches at home without ever losing.