Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou says he is "going to do things differently" and wants his players to get on board as quickly as possible with his vision.

The former Celtic boss accepted his methods are not the only route to success, but is committed to them and will implement a similar process at his new club.

"All I ask is my players are open minded, not bogged down by expectation or history," he said upon meeting the media for the first time.

"I want them to understand we are going to do things differently, not because it's better, but because I'm different to the other managers and so we'll do things my way.

"The quicker people buy in the better. When resistance happens, it takes longer, but it won't change the process - or derail it. The quicker they jump on the train, the quicker we will get to our destination."

Postecoglou arrives at Spurs, fresh from winning three trophies north of the border and does not want to put a goal on what Tottenham can achieve.

"We want to be aggressive, dominant and take the game to the opposition," he said. "My teams have consistently played that well, whether in domestic leagues, internationally and across different countries.

"What this Tottenham team will look like, I do not want to limit that. We are using different players and there are fantastic footballers here so it could be something brand new.

"At the moment, it's about establishing the fundamentals of what I want us to be and the direction we're going in.

"We're a big club and the end goal for all big clubs is to have success. That's what we're trying to do."