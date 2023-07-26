Killie made to wait for qualification after draw with Raith

Kilmarnock missed the chance to reach the Viaplay Cup last 16 with a game to spare as they were held 2-2 at home by Raith Rovers.

Stuart Findlay stabbed in the equaliser 10 minutes from time for Derek McInnes' side, who had led at half-time after Innes Cameron volleyed home Fraser Murray's cross.

Dylan Easton levelled for Championship side Raith shortly after the restart and they surged ahead when Liam Dick forced the ball past Will Dennis at the second attempt.

Raith took the bonus point by winning 5-4 in the shootout, with Cameron's spot-kick miss proving decisive.

Killie, who visit Albion Rovers in their final outing on Saturday, stay second in Group F, a point behind Dunfermline.