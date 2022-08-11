Scott Parker has been speaking to the media before Bournemouth's trip to Manchester City on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from the Cherries boss:

Ryan Fredericks and Joe Rothwell will both be missing again as will David Brooks, who is working his way back to full fitness.

Parker added that Fredericks is "a few weeks away" while Rothwell is "a little bit behind that".

He "doesn't want to rush" new signing Marcos Senesi, but said the Argentine "will be involved in some capacity" at the weekend.

Senesi and fellow new signing Neto "have both hit the ground running".

On what Cherries fans can expect from Senesi, Parker added: "He’s a South American defender in the sense that he’s an aggressive, front-foot defender".

He said Pep Guardiola is a "genius" and praised former team-mate Kyle Walker, who he described as a "modern world class full-back".

