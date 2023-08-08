Brighton release economic impact figures

Brighton claim they added £595m to the local economy last season and expect to boost the figure by a further £80m due to involvement in European football.

The Seagulls recorded their most successful campaign in the Premier League last season with a sixth-place finish and a spot in the Europa League.

According to the club, an independent assessment has shown this success led to a positive economic impact on the local community.

It is understood the £595m total included £327m of direct income, £26m spent by visitors, £20m spent on goods and services in Brighton and Hove by club employees and a further £222m of brand and media value to the local economy.

The figures could be boosted even further this season with European football estimated to bring in additional income of up to £80m. This would include around £30m direct income, £6m from additional visitor spend, with at least three games to be played at the Amex, and £44m in added brand and media value to the city.