Manager Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool are "working on solutions" to reinforce their midfield.

Jordan Henderson has moved to Al-Ettifaq and Fabinho is close to a switch to fellow Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left Anfield when their contracts expired this summer.

The Reds have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, as well as Dominic Szoboszlai - who is set to return from an ankle injury against Leicester City on Sunday - from RB Leipzig, but Klopp said more is needed.

"Big characters left the club this summer, but that's how it is. Things have to change. We have to use it and that's exactly the plan," said the German.

"It's definitely important to strengthen in midfield. We have to do something, that is clear. We are working on solutions."