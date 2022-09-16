M﻿ikel Arteta says Ivan Toney's career "is a great story" as he prepares his side to come up against the latest addition to Gareth Southgate's England squad.

T﻿oney was called up on Thursday for the forthcoming Nations League fixtures against Italy and Germany after five goals and two assists in his opening six games.

"﻿I cannot think of stories like this that have been so successful in Spain," said Arteta, of Toney's sojourn through the divisions with Northampton and Peterborough after being sold by Newcastle.

"﻿It's about showing consistency, quality and belief and that it can happen at any age. It shows that opportunities are open for everybody."

T﻿oney's trajectory has been echoed by Brentford, whose rise through the divisions to becoming a Premier League force has been just as impressive.

"﻿The clarity and vision of the club and how they have executed it deserves a lot of credit," said Arteta.

"Thomas and his staff have done an incredible job and they are constantly evolving.

"We are very aware of how difficult it will be to beat them."