McInnes' big keeper call

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes admits it was a “hard decision” to drop Sam Walker with Kane Hemming fit again.

Hemming is back between the sticks against Livingston this afternoon, with Walker on the bench.

"Sam [Walker] has done well for us," said McInnes. "He's had to wait a long time for his opportunity.

"I've got such a high regard for Zach [Hemming] and we signed him to be our number one. It's a harsh decision but Zach did brilliantly last season, he was a big part of us going up."