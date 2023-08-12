Analysis: Sheff Utd 0-1 Crystal Palace

Ben Collins, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace spoiled Sheffield United's return to the Premier League as they made a winning start to life after Wilfried Zaha.

This season is the first since 2013-14 where the Eagles will be without Zaha after their talismanic forward's departure in the summer.

But Jordan Ayew ran at Ben Osborn on Palace's right wing before delivering a low cross for Odsonne Edouard to tap in from close range just after half-time.

United have sold two key players - Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge - since being last season's Championship runners-up and have had a spate injuries.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom therefore started two 20-year-old forwards, William Osula and summer signing Benie Traore.

Osula almost made a dream start to his full United debut as his curling shot deflected narrowly wide and the young Dane fired into the side-netting on the break in the second half.

Goalkeeper Wes Foderingham denied Ayew and Joachim Andersen late on, though, to prevent the visitors making the win more emphatic.