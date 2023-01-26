West Ham striker Michail Antonio says he "fully understands" the anger of Everton fans towards their misfiring team but not the frustration with the board.

Speaking on the Footballer's Football Podcast he co-hosts with Newcastle forward Callum Wilson, the 33-year-old asked to be given more information regarding the fury at Goodison Park.

"Everton should never be down there," he said. "With that team, and their history. You could see when we were 2-0 up at the weekend, they looked down and weren't trying to get it forward.

"I fully understand the anger with the team and the results but from the outside it looks like the owners have tried. They've appointed big-name managers, they've spent money and they're building an unbelievable new stadium.

"I'm guessing it's the scattergun nature?"

Wilson went further, arguing the jumbled philosophy of the club has caused the issue.

"They have got rid of a lot of managers and it's been such a big turnover," he said. "There are players still there on long-term contracts from different managers.

"The fans live, breathe and sleep their club and it's such a big, historical one. They can't get any stability and that's why it's so frustrating."

Listen to the full discussion on Everton from 07'19 here on BBC Sounds