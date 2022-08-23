Garth Crooks has picked Robert Sanchez in his team of the week after his clean sheet in Brighton's impressive 2-0 win over West Ham.

"The selection of Robert Sanchez is as much a testimony to the performances of the Brighton team as it is to their goalkeeper," said Garth.

"Albion's 2-0 win was a bad result for West Ham and confirmed all our fears that their defeat last week against Nottingham Forest was no fluke. The Seagulls however appear a match for any team these days.

"Sanchez looks very comfortable between the sticks and pulled off two outstanding saves that, had they gone in, might have robbed the best side of victory. West Ham have problems and they need to find their rhythm sharpish. If not, the fans will turn on David Moyes very quickly."

