Martindale on Livi's finances, 'game-changing' Euro lure & Hearts regret
- Published
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
Livingston manager David Martindale has been speaking to the media before his side's game with Hearts this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the press conference:
Livingston's finances are tight and the wage budget has increased over the last few years. Costs in relation to Covid will be in this year's accounts, but Martindale doesn't think the club will make a substantial loss.
Finishing in the top six would wipe out any potential losses, while qualification for Europe would be “game changing” for Livingston.
Difficult game on Sunday and Martindale is disappointed his side don’t have two wins rather than just one over Hearts this season, having conceded a 97th-minute equaliser against 10 men at Tynecastle in November.
Striker Joel Nouble is much closer to return and could make the bench.