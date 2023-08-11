Aberdeen CEO Alan Burrows has defended the club's transfer policy on social media, after a fan suggested that the Dons had been "lax" and "missed out on targets", pointing to Tonio Teklic and Jay Idez, who were both linked to Aberdeen, but have signed for Trabzonspor and Venezia, respectively.

Burrows was welcoming James McGarry to the club, after the New Zealand international became the club's ninth summer signing, and said they have further "irons in the fire", before the fan questioned the club's business.

"We didn’t pussyfoot around on either of those players," Burrows said. "On one in particular, we were very much “all in” by AFC / Scottish football standards, I can absolutely, 150% assure you.

"But in spite of that, when you are pitching for, and chasing, really good players, those are also often sought after by other big clubs - in these particular cases, in the Turkish Süper Lig or in Italy.

"These clubs have their own attractions and, importantly, have significantly deeper pockets that can make it so difficult for players to refuse (and I get that!).

"It would be too easy for Barry Robson and Steven Gunn to simply sign players for the sake of it, to panic and to quench the huge thirst and frenzy (often fuelled by the now click-seeking media) for new faces and signings, as has now become the norm across all clubs’ supporters.

"But in my opinion, our business has been good so far (we’ve paid substantial fees for five players with the option for a sixth), and we have more still to do as we come into the busiest part of the window, when most of the deals happens as clubs and players finally make up their minds given short timescales.

"We are aware we need more players and more strength / resilience across various areas, and that’s what we’re going to try hard to do as quickly as we possibly can."