Motherwell are "hopeful of making one addition" to their squad before their Viaplay Cup trip to Queen of the South on Tuesday, says manager Stuart Kettlewell.

The Fir Park boss has recruited one new face so far this summer in striker Conor Wilkinson, who started Saturday's opening group win at Elgin.

Kettlewell says confirmation of a second signing could come as early as Monday.

"They’ll add a bit of experience, balance to the team and a second option in an area of the park," he said.

"Defensively we look like we have good options, we’re pretty decently set in the middle of the park, but we maybe need to add one or two to wide positions and forward positions.

"I'm always working towards having two options in every area of the park. You want to be patient and not bring people in purely because they're available. They have to really offer us something."