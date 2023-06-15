Former Buddie & Scotland legend McQueen dies at age 70

Scotland great and former St Mirren defender Gordon McQueen has died at the age of 70.

McQueen was diagnosed with cancer in 2011 and dementia in 2021.

Starting his career in 1970 with the Paisley club, where he made 57 appearances, McQueen was sold to Leeds and would go on to help win the English league title in 1974, the FA Cup with Manchester Uunited in 1983 and play 30 times for Scotland.

After retiring as a player, McQueen returned to St Mirren for a brief coaching spell.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts we announce the passing of Gordon, who died at home in the early morning today leaving behind his wife Yvonne, daughters Hayley and Anna, son Eddie and his beloved grandchildren Rudi, Etta & Ayla," read a statement from the family.

"We hope that as-well as creating many great football memories he'll be remembered most for his character. Our house was always full of friends, family and football just as it was in his last few months as he fought so bravely in what became a very cruel battle against dementia."