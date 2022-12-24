Brentford v Tottenham: Pick of the stats

Brentford are winless in their last 13 meetings with Tottenham in all competitions (D4 L9), since a 2-0 home win in the second tier in March 1948.

Tottenham have won just one of their last 15 away London derbies in the Premier League (D6 L8), and are winless in their last nine (D3 L6) since a 1-0 win at Fulham in March 2021.

Brentford have lost just two of their last 13 league Boxing Day games (W7 D4), though they did lose 2-0 at Brighton in the Premier League last season.