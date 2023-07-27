BBC Radio Leeds' Jonny Buchan, speaking on the Don't Go To Bed Just Yet podcast about Leeds' prospects less than two weeks before the start of the Championship season: "The whole thing for me is a bit of a flip of a coin. I openly say I'm the pessimist among us and I'm concerned where the club sits right now. Some people will think we're looking alright with what they've seen, but I'm a little concerned.

"It's that fine flip of a coin and, at the minute, the coin is on its edge. It's not falling either way and we'll only know that in the coming weeks, particularly when the transfer window comes to a close. It's sitting finely balanced."

Kaiser Chiefs bassist Simon Rix: "I do think we look at it in quite a granular way. We're looking at everything and thinking, 'Ooh there's a bit of a gap in this position'. But I think if you talked to fans of other clubs in the Championship, they'd say, 'You've got great players, you'll be fine'."

