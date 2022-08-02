Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

Tottenham are having a remarkably good summer transfer window.

Pre-seasons are primarily about getting everyone familiar with each other and the coaching systems, as well being up to speed with the physical expectations. Ideally, this means all deals are over the line in a similar timeframe.

In stark contrast to previous forays into the markets, only one new arrival missed the plane to South Korea.

Spurs’ list of recent acquisitions makes an appealing read. Experience has in the main replaced the inclination to punt.

In particular, the arrival of Ivan Perisic will strengthen the side, not just along the left, but mentally throughout the entire dressing room.

The decision to take Clement Lenglet for a season-long loan also looks inspired.

The Frenchman will welcome the opportunity to assemble meaningful minutes with a Champions League side.

Yves Bissouma’s arrival from Brighton is precisely the type of cross-division move a club like Tottenham ought to spring.

Conte’s problem lies in the middle of the park.

All of the Italian’s existing midfielders are fundamentally defensively minded and creatively shy.

Combine this offensive weakness with unconvincing wing-backs, and we are potentially looking at a team that may well fail to crack the Premier League’s tougher nuts.

Capturing Leicester City’s James Madison is a coherent solution, one that would require the same sense of flair we’ve exhibited thus far.