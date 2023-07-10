West Ham release 2023-24 home strip

New week, new kit as West Ham have unveiled their 2023-24 home strip.

The club have dubbed it their 'anthem' kit with a bespoke bubbles pattern woven throughout in homage to their 'I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles' club song.

As well as in domestic competitions, the shirt will be once again worn across Europe this season as the Hammers embark on another Europa League campaign.

Before that though, it will be debuted down under, potentially against Perth Glory on Saturday (11:00 BST).