Fulham head coach Marco Silva will be hoping Andreas Pereira can recover from a minor injury sustained last week.

Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon are both ruled out with knee injuries, while Bobby Decordova-Reid is a fitness doubt.

Brentford may be able to name Kristoffer Ajer and Sergio Canos in their squad for the first time this season.

However, central defender Ethan Pinnock remains out with a knee problem.

