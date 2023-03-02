Ian Westbrook, Beesotted, external

Paul Evans v Preston North End, September 1999

Eat your heart out David Beckham!

The best goal I’ve ever seen Brentford score live was Paul Evans’ strike from inside his own half against Preston at Griffin Park.

Preston had just equalised to make it 1-1 when, with the travelling fans still celebrating, Scott Partridge knocked the kick-off back to Evans, who took a touch and then deliberately launched a shot from the centre circle which flew in over the helpless goalkeeper Tepi Moilanen, who Evans had spotted off his line.

The Bees' captain proved it was no fluke the following Saturday when scoring with a similar effort from just inside the Burnley half at Turf Moor!

