Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has welcomed the signing of Jesse Lingard and backed him to discover his best form at the City Ground.

Boss Steve Cooper has overseen 11 new arrivals this summer with Lingard as the headline deal - although Yates says his stellar track record is not obvious from spending time with him.

"You wouldn't know he's played so many times for England and Manchester United," Yates told BBC Radio Nottingham. "He's a really humble, nice guy.

"He's also a fantastic player who brings great energy to the team. It's really exciting for me personally to get to play with him this season and it really bodes well for us."

Yates has seen limited action in pre-season after picking up a knock but stepped up his rehabilitation by playing in Tuesday's friendly with Notts County.

"We are all like little kids waiting for Christmas Day," he said of the season opener against Newcastle on Saturday, 6 August.

"The manager says to just focus on each day as it's still pre-season but it's difficult to not get excited about what will be an amazing campaign for the club."

