Brentford have exercised an option in Sergi Canos' contract to keep the player at the club for another year.

The midfielder's contract was due to expire on 30 June, but will now extend his six year stay until the summer of 2024.

The former Liverpool youngster spent the second half of the 2022-23 season on loan at Olympiakos, where he made eight appearances and scored four goals, before picking up an injury that ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

Canos had looked set to depart Brentford permanently after tweeting: "After 249 matches I have to say goodbye to you all. Wherever I go, I will always be proud to have to been a Brentford player."

Speaking to the club website on the announcement, head coach Thomas Frank said: "Last season was difficult for Sergi. His start to the season was delayed by injury and he didn’t feel he made enough appearances for us.

"This summer, we need to get Sergi fit, back to his best, and making a big contribution for us.

"Like Pontus Jansson and Saman Ghoddos, he is already a Brentford legend and I'm looking forward to having him back in pre-season."