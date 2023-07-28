Simon Stone, BBC Sport in San Diego

New Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is going to revolutionise the way Erik ten Hag's team play.

The Cameroon international showed against Real Madrid on Wednesday how comfortable he is playing far outside his penalty area and playing passes inside strikers.

That will mean a different approach to the game for United's wide defenders, with full-back Diogo Dalot accepting they will have to get used to a new style.

"If the manager asks us to do something he thinks is the best for the team, we have to find a way to do it," he said.

"I feel comfortable playing in the middle when I have to go there.

"It's just an adaptation. Obviously, we want to build our style of play, dominate games and surprise opponents by having control - with and without the ball.

"For that we need intelligent players. We need players who are committed to what the manager asks you to do."