Dundee youngsters 'looking up to role model' Shaughnessy

Tyrone Smith, BBC Scotland

New Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy will be a role model to the younger players at the club, says manager Tony Docherty.

The 31-year-old centre-back arrived at Dens Park last month from St Mirren, becoming Docherty's first signing.

The Irishman has since been appointed captain of the recently-promoted Premiership side.

"I worked with him as a kid at Aberdeen," Docherty recalls. "I now see a mature Joe Shaughnessy that is experienced. He has captained St Johnstone and St Mirren.

"I know that the message I put across will be continued through Joe. There are good leaders in that group, and they will continue to be that, but Joe has emerged as the best candidate because of his personal qualities.

"Also his experience and his attitude towards his work is for me exactly the type of person I want in my football club. I want that example to come across to the younger ones as well because I've got quite a young squad."