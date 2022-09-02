New boys Leander Dendoncker and Jan Bednarek have both said the size of the club made a move to Aston Villa impossible to turn down.

After making deadline-day switches from rivals Wolves and Southampton respectively, the pair admitted they were thrilled to join Steven Gerrard's side.

"I can feel that this is a big club - you can just feel it," said Dendoncker. "I obviously know the players from playing against them and I know it's a very good team.

"I'm really happy to be here."

Poland international Bednarek had looked poised to move to West Ham earlier on deadline day but is confident he made the right decision.

"It was an emotional day," he said. "One minute I am going to West Ham, another minute Villa. There were a lot of conversations with all the managers.

"But this is a massive club in England. It's really important for me to move to a bigger club and to improve as a player.

"Villa is the best place for me to do that."