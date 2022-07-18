All 42 member clubs of the Scottish Professional Football League have elected the seven representatives who will serve on the SPFL board for the forthcoming season at the body’s annual general meeting.

Elected members will serve alongside SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, chairman Murdoch MacLennan and independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey on the 2022-23 season.

From the Premiership: Michael Nicholson (Celtic), Ron Gordon (Hibernian) and James MacDonald (Ross County)

From the Championship: Les Gray (Hamilton Academical) and Graeme Mathie (Ayr United)

From League 1 & League 2: Alastair Donald (Forfar Athletic), alternate director – Paul Hetherington (Airdrieonians)

Nicholson replaces outgoing Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson, while Mathie takes over from Dunfermline's Ross McArthur.