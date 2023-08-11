Midfielder Joe Newell was ecstatic to score in Hibernian's 3-1 win over Luzern at Easter Road, but insists they will not get carried away.

Newell swept home a lovely first-time finish from the edge of the box to open the scoring after Dylan Vente picked him out, and Newell is excited to see what the Dutch striker can bring to the side.

"I couldn't believe it," Newell told BBC Scotland post-match. "Straight after half-time. It was a great set from Dylan [Vente] who I thought was amazing on his debut. Looks a real good footballer. I just passed it in the top corner.

"All credit to Dylan. I've trained with him twice. The lads haven't seen much of him, we don't know him as a person. He had to go back and get his Visa sorted and stuff. It seemed like the first-half, he was blowing and it took a lot out of him. But he dug in well and got his goal which he thoroughly deserved.

"The win is important, but as clichés go, it's only half-time. It will be a different game [in the away leg]; I expect them to be a lot more dominant in the game over there. We could have scored more tonight, but we held our own very well and showcased our strengths as well."

Newell also revealed that he isn't allowing himself to dream about a potential tie against Aston Villa, rivals of Newell's boyhood club Birmingham City.

"I'm not thinking about it yet - I won't sleep. I'm a big blue nose - but I'm genuinely not thinking about it."