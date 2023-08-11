Last season 13/24 pundits thought Chelsea would make the top four. They finished 12th. This time, only three of 26 are backing them.

Pat Nevin: I've got to be absolutely honest, I haven't got a clue how Chelsea are going to do, and that's unusual. Sometimes, though, you have to put your hands up and say it is so random that they are just as likely to be in the top four or top six as they are to be the same as they were last season - in the bottom half, and have a nightmare.

Danny Gabbidon: They've got a very good squad of players and now they have a manager who is capable of getting the best out of them.

Fara Williams: With Chelsea not in the Champions League, and Mauricio Pochettino bringing the group together, they have a real chance to focus on the Premier League. He has done it before with Tottenham... and they might surprise a few people.

Anita Asante: I haven't put Chelsea in my top four but I have a sneaky feeling that not being in Europe will help Pochettino's rebuild, like it did when Antonio Conte won the Premier League in his first season in 2016-17. They only really have one thing to play for.

Stephen Warnock: Chelsea are going to improve, definitely. They could sign another four players before the end of the window and suddenly we all look stupid for not putting them in the top four. They will be close anyway, because of Pochettino and how he is trying to change the culture within the squad - they looked better when I saw them in pre-season and if they spend more money and bring in two or three top-quality players then I think they will get fourth ahead of Villa.

