Newcastle are "moving in the right direction" but cannot be considered as favourites for the Carabao Cup just yet.

That's the view of former England midfielder Steve Stone who watched his hometown club roll over Leicester City in the quarter-finals at St James' Park.

However, with Manchester United and Manchester City also remaining in the competition, Stone thinks it's premature to assume Newcastle will claim the trophy.

"They can certainly believe that they are now starting to compete with some of the big boys for these trophies," he told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "A few years they were nowhere near.

"Let's not get too far ahead of ourselves. Man Utd are developing and coming of age and then you look at City and they've got such great quality.

"However, it's great to see Newcastle in this position. They're moving forward, going in the right direction and the future bodes well."

