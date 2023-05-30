Chelsea have announced the appointment of Chris Jurasek as the club's new chief executive.

The news comes as president of business Tom Glick, formerly an executive at Manchester City, is set to leave less than a year after his appointment last July as he looks to "to pursue other opportunities".

Jurasek will oversee all business areas at Chelsea and report to the board alongside co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

"I'm delighted to be joining Chelsea, a club which is loved and followed all over the world," said Jurasek, who has been working as operating executive for Clearlake Capital - the US private equity firm that co-owns the west London club.

"I'm enormously proud to be leading it into the next chapter in its rich history.

"We have huge opportunities to grow on and off the pitch and to engage our exceptional fans both in London and wherever they are supporting us from."

Co-controlling owners Behdad Eghbali and Jose E Feliciano, said on the appointment: "Chris' skill and expertise will help us to drive the club forward in all areas, particularly in supporting our long-term plans for Chelsea.

"Our focus will continue to be on ensuring the club is competitive and sustainable both from a sporting and business perspective, with a talented and ambitious leadership team."

Outgoing Glick will work closely with Jurasek in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition before leaving.