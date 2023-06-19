Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Gary O'Neil's sacking came as a huge shock to the local media who cover Bournemouth on a day-to-day basis, so it is no wonder that jaws collectively hit the floor at a national level when the move was announced.

However, after the dust of the initial shock has settled, as with the departure of O'Neil's predecessor Scott Parker, it is perhaps the timing of the announcement that has caused more shock among the fanbase, than the decision itself.

While Parker fulfilled his brief of winning promotion from the Championship at the first attempt, there were some fans who never took to the ex-Fulham boss, with the perception that his teams always played with the handbrake on – and after his comments in the summer of 2022 about the lack of investment from the ownership it was clear that, in marital terms, the relationship had irretrievably broken down.

Coach O'Neil was thrown in at the deep end at that point – put in charge of a side who had just lost 9-0 at Liverpool – and completely fulfilled his brief to "steady the ship", steering the Cherries to mid-table by the World Cup break.

However, the fanbase remained divided between those who wanted him to get the job permanently, and those who – while grateful to O'Neil for what he had achieved – felt, especially given the timing of Bill Foley's December takeover, that a more experienced manager would be preferable to O'Neil, who by his own admission was "learning on the job".

Foley went with O'Neil, and despite a bad run of results in December and January, backed him in the transfer market, and was vindicated when safety was achieved with four games to spare. But although that achievement won over some of the previously sceptical supporters, a minority remained unconvinced.

After his Vegas Golden Knights won ice hockey's Stanley Cup last week (within six years of joining the NHL, as he had predicted), Foley touched on his ambitions for Bournemouth while speaking to US media in a news conference, and cited Brighton as an example of how he wanted year-on-year progression for the Cherries under his ownership.

Foley's motto is "always advance, never retreat". He has been ruthless in pulling the trigger on O'Neil, but it looks like he feels a more experienced manager would fit more with his vision of growing the club on and off the field, while attracting bigger names to a club which remains one of the Premier League's minnows.

Andoni Iraola will not be a name familiar to most Cherries fans – indeed, the Spaniard becomes the first Cherries boss from outside the British Isles in the club's 124-year history – but having earned promotions and enjoyed cup success with smaller Spanish teams outside the elite with a reputation for attractive football, it will be hoped on all sides that he will be a "good fit" for the Dorset club.

