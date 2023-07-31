T﻿ransfer news: Gunners explore Raya deal

Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign Brentford's Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, 27. (Athletic - subscription required)

The Gunners are also keen on Ajax's 22-year-old Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus. (Express)

And they have also expressed an interest in Napoli and Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 22. (Football Transfers)

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are considering making a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner. (Athletic - subscription required)

