Arsenal are exploring a deal to sign Brentford's Spanish goalkeeper David Raya, 27. (Athletic - subscription required), external

The Gunners are also keen on Ajax's 22-year-old Ghana attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus. (Express), external

And they have also expressed an interest in Napoli and Georgia forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, 22. (Football Transfers), external

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are considering making a move for Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner. (Athletic - subscription required), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column