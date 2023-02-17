Hibs defender Will Fish is determined to build on his impressive run of form after putting his Edinburgh derby horror show behind him.

The on-loan Manchester United was deployed at right-back for his first start, but was culpable for the opening goal and was substituted at half-time as Hibs lost 3-0 to Hearts in the new year derby.

Since then, though, Fish has struck up a centre-back partnership with Paul Hanlon and scored his first goal for the club in the 6-0 rout of Aberdeen.

"At the start when I was right-back against Hearts I didn’t really face up to the challenge that I should have," the 19-year-old said.

“The last three games we have been solid as a team so recently it’s been good.

“The manager trusted me to play there but you can always bounce back, the thing about football is there is always a game the next week so it didn’t affect me too much.

“I just want to get a run in the team and pick up a good few results. European football is the main factor for us and I think it’s easily doable."

Fish revealed Man United technical director and former Scotland captain Darren Fletcher is keeping a close eye on his progress at Easter Road.

“Fletcher texts me before and after every game to see how I’ve got on, so he is great for that," he added.