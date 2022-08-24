Bruno Lage is expecting more ins and outs at Wolves before the end of the transfer window.

He told BBC Radio WM: "I think some things will happen until the end of the market.

"I can see we are active in this moment so let’s see what can happen.

"We have maybe one or two players if they don’t feel they can have a chance to play here, maybe they have a chance to move.

"We will continue to find solutions in positions that we need."

Hear more from Lage on BBC Sounds