Nick Pope's performance sees him into Garth's team of the week

Every week Garth Crooks picks his team of the week and Nick Pope's stellar performance against Brighton sees him feature.

Nick Pope

Solly March should have had two goals and would have done had it not been for Pope.

Adam Lallana then had a header saved when Pope had no right to be anywhere near it, while a deflection off Dan Burn seemed to wrong foot the Newcastle goalkeeper, but Pope and Fabian Schar still managed to keep Brighton out.

This was a good result for Newcastle who, like the Seagulls, are making steady progress under a very good manager in Eddie Howe.

