Sunday's pre-season friendly between Tottenham and Leicester City has been cancelled because of a waterlogged pitch in Bangkok, Thailand.

Match officials at the Rajamangala National Stadium deemed the pitch unplayable and unsafe following heavy rain.

According to the Met Office, monsoon season in Thailand happens between July and October.

Tottenham have only played one friendly in pre-season so far, losing 3-2 to West Ham United in Perth, Australia, in what was manager Ange Postecoglou’s first match in charge.

They are set to face Lion City Sailors at Singapore National Stadium at 12:30 BST on 26 July in their final tour match.

Leicester are next in action when they take on Liverpool at the same Sinagpore venue on 30 July (kick-off 10:00 BST).