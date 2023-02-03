Sutton's predictions: Wolves v Liverpool

Sutton's prediction: 0-0

I don't think Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can afford many more losses and the level of performance is the worry with the Reds at the moment.

Based on performance levels, what we are seeing now is a shadow of the side that were winning game after game when they were fighting for the title with Manchester City 12 months ago.

We are at the stage where, last week, I could say with an element of confidence that Brighton were not just going to beat Liverpool in the FA Cup, they would also outplay them - and cause them problems and create chances, just like they did when they beat them in the league earlier in January.

Lots of you agreed with me too - out of more than 32,000 votes, 53% of you went for a Seagulls victory.

What happens next? Well, Liverpool did beat Wolves in the FA Cup last month, but only after a replay when a VAR error saved their bacon late in the first game.

Both teams made lots of changes too, so it is hard to read too much into what happened in either game when it comes to calling this one.

It would be easy to think Liverpool's poor run will continue; I certainly don't see them bouncing back like they used to under Klopp.

They are really bad defensively - but I actually think they will be helped by Wolves' lack of creativity. I don't trust Wolves to score and that might mean Liverpool escape with a draw.

Schak's prediction: I'm going with an upset here. 2-1

