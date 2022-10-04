Kalidou Koulibaly says adapting to new Chelsea head coach Graham Potter has been difficult, but he isn't concerned by his lack of minutes.

T﻿he defender has yet to feature under Potter, but says his "time will come".

"We know when we change trainer it is tough for the group and the players," said the Senegal centre-back.

"Mr Potter came with his ideas, and he has spoken with us and what he wants on and off the pitch. This is the most important because he gives the rules and some players give the rules.

"We will keep working to give everything he wants on the pitch. It's a bit tough but that's the beauty of football.

"It's true that I didn't play yet with the new manager - but I'm easy, I know my time will come because we have a lot of games.

"I am a big worker and when I don't play, I like to put all my energy into the work. I am trying to show my best in training so I can get on the pitch."