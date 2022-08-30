West Ham raise quality with Paqueta capture

David Moyes believes West Ham have raised their quality this summer with players brought into the club.

The Hammers boss has spent more than £150m to acquire eight new additions and strengthen a squad that looked threadbare at the end of last season following a run to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

This week, he has captured Brazil international Lucas Paqueta from Lyon in a deal that could be worth more than £50m and thinks he now has greater tactical flexibility.

"As a manager, you have to mould to the players you have got," said Moyes. "Paqueta will be a different player to Jesse Lingard who played number 10 for us and Said Benrahma offers something else too.

"We've got flexibility and we've started to bring in a better quality of player too."

West Ham got their first Premier League win of the season at Aston Villa on Sunday and Moyes says that was crucial.

"I always see the wins coming - it's just getting them that's the hard bit," he said.

"We always attack the games in a way to win them and there have been little signs week-to-week that it has been coming.

"Aston Villa are a really good team so to win away from home was really important."