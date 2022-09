Liam Boyce sparkled with a 10-minute hat-trick in the first half as the Staggies went goal crazy to thrash Falkirk 7-0 in the League Cup third round seven years ago today.

Raffaele de Vita, Jonathan Franks, Brian Graham and Darren Holden also got on the scoresheet as County progressed with a flourish.

It proved a good omen as Jim McIntyre's side went on to lift the trophy, defeating Hibs 2-1 in the final to win their first major silverware. Happy days.