Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil has heaped praise on Southampton boss Ruben Selles before the sides meet in a vital south coast derby on Thursday night.

Saints are rooted to the bottom of the Premier League needing a win to maintain any realistic chance of survival, whereas the Cherries know three points could move them signicantly closer to safety.

"It'll be a big challenge," said O'Neil. "They've made big improvements since the new head coach took over and they're not really in relegation form since he's taken the job.

"It's not like we're going to a team that are losing every week and have been rooted to the bottom of the table because they're in terrible form.

"They're putting in some really good performances and picking up some good results. If anyone is in any doubt, then I can assure them it'll be a really tough game for us."

Southampton left league leaders Arsenal with a point last Friday after a thrilling 3-3 draw but will have been ruing a missed opportunity after leading 2-0 and 3-1 on the night.

"I think they have nine points from nine games, so a decent return," said the Cherries boss.

"High energy, front-foot, aggressive and they have had some good results. It was a fantastic performance and result at Arsenal."