Alistair Magowan, BBC Sport

Chelsea are close to completing a loan deal for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The 25-year-old Switzerland international would boost Chelsea's midfield options after Ajax were unwilling to sell Edson Alvarez.

Current midfielders N'Golo Kante and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both injured while Mateo Kovacic is working his way back from injury.

Zakaria joined Juve in January from Borussia Monchengladbach and has made 15 appearances, including two this season.