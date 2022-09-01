Jesse Marsch has given positive news on top scorer Rodrigo's recovery from injury after the Spain striker dislocated his shoulder against Everton.

Rodrigo has four goals from the opening five games and Marsch is targeting the international break in September as a chance to get him back to full fitness.

"When your shoulder pops out, this is about as good a scenario as possible," said the Leeds boss. "He doesn't need surgery and hopefully in three to four weeks, it can calm down.

"It could be a bit longer, could be a bit shorter. We'll see. He feels good and confident that he'll be ready fairly soon."

Marsch also refused to rule out signing a striker before the transfer window closes at 23:00 BST this evening but would not be drawn on targets.

"We have obviously had discussions about strikers but I'm not sure how it will play out," he said. "We like our team and think we have done a good job.

"Obviously we are always trying to figure out ways to strengthen but we feel really good about the group."