Sammy James, Fulhamish, external

If there is one word to describe our start to the season, it is "solid".

In every aspect it's true. We're in 10th place, with two wins, two draws and two defeats, with zero goal difference, and every game won or lost has been by a single goal.

It might sound like I'm being dismissive, but Fulham fans were dreaming of a solid start back in July.

Transfer deadline day was a busy one at Motspur Park, and I think most of us were pretty happy with the business.

We needed wingers and the loans of Willian and Dan James give us great options with bags of top-flight experience. Layvin Kurzawa should provide competition at left-back.

I think the most interesting signing was Carlos Vinicius from Benfica for a reported £5m. Aleksandar Mitrovic is clearly our main forward, and finding somebody happy to be his understudy is difficult. So getting in somebody of his calibre feels important.

A Mitro injury would still be a disaster, but Vinicius is a 'solid' insurance policy.