Everton join race to sign Brereton Diaz
- Published
Phil McNulty and Ian Dennis, BBC Sport
Everton have joined the race to sign Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton Diaz.
The Toffees are interested in doing a deal for for the Chile international, but the club's remain way apart on valuation.
BBC Sport understands Rovers want £15m.
It is looking increasingly unlikely that Fulham will pursue a deal for Brereton Diaz after having two bids rejected in the space of 24 hours, the latest this afternoon.