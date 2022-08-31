Should Ross or players take blame?

Your comments have been flooding in following the sacking of Jack Ross as Dundee United head coach.

Here's some of them:

Ashley: A change was needed as the players clearly weren't playing for Jack Ross. However, every one of those players need to take a long hard look at themselves. They have been under performing and, at this level, they should not need taught basic defending. Some of them should be embarrassed picking up their wages.

Barry: Correct decision, but I think the problems lie a lot deeper than just Jack Ross. Why did Tam Courts decide to leave for Hungary after United's best finish for 10 years? Are there problems within Tannadice? Is the 'head coach' not having the final say as to transfers and/or team selection?

Brian: Ridiculous decision. Should have sacked the players that couldn't move beyond jogging pace and never even attempted a tackle. Won't be back to support that lot.

Colin: I was for giving Jack two more games to sort it out. I think the board were too. The Monday comments comparing players to "training-ground dummies" probably lost the changing-room. After two free transfers, I'd go for Derek McInnes, if affordable, or Big Dunc.

Fergus: The players' attitude and effort against Celtic was absolute shameful. Fans pay their money after a hard weeks work to watch you not even make a small effort to win the ball or defend like a school kid. I honestly can't support these players. Ryan Edwards should be removed from being captain - his performance and attitude totally stinks.

Gary: Ross was right to be sacked. The way we played was so defensive and just lumping the ball up to Fletcher, who we should never have signed - is finished and will not score 10 goals this season. The midfield apart from Levitt needs addressing. Cudjoe was one of the most exciting attacking players and never plays him. Big Duncan for the job.

Gavin: I thought Ross was a good choice. Results have been awful despite some good signings and a better squad than last season. I wonder what Jim McLean would have made of it all?

Kelly: I’ve loved Dundee United for many years now. I cannot believe the rate at which we have lost or fired managers due to the lack of performance on the pitch. The players need to take some blame. 9-0 at home to anybody is bad, but you cannot ignore the fact some of these players have just arrived as recently as the managers. Punish players instead.

Paul: As a life-long supporter, I thought there was something rotten inside the club to go from the heights they hit to where they are now in four weeks.

Peter: I think we should get Michael O'Neil and let him pick who he wants at the club - not Tony Asghar.

Robbie: The Conference League curse continues from last season. First St Johnstone, now Utd. Players willing to fight for European glory but appear to down tools in the league. Got to feel for Ross, taking the bullet after watching Utd players throw in the towel on a not so beautiful Sunday.

