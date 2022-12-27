Aberdeen have issued a statement in relation to the alleged racist comments directed at club captain Anthony Stewart on social media after the club's 3-1 defeat by St Mirren on Saturday.

"We strongly condemn all forms of discrimination and are shocked at the racist abuse aimed at our captain, Anthony Stewart," it said.

"Anthony has our full support and as a club we are currently undertaking a stringent internal investigation to try to identify the person responsible.

"Aberdeen FC stands free from all forms of discrimination, and we will simply not tolerate this type of abuse."