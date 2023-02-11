Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "I am really satisfied because it was a challenging game for us against a really strong team.

"Our discipline enabled us to get a point because Brighton were excellent today. They really made it difficult and stretched us. We stayed in the game until we got the goal.

"We needed [to be aggressive], the technical level of Brighton was excellent. I am really proud of the team and players. We were compact and our game plan worked. We knew the challenges at the start of the game because Brighton are doing really well.

On James Tomkins: "You have to perform by being really solid defensively and James showed his professionalism because he hasn't played a lot and Chris [Richards] was supposed to start but didn't with back issues and James came on and played well. He is a good example to our young players because he is always focusing and working hard for the team."