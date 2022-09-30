E﻿ddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game at Fulham.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Newcastle United boss:

T﻿he international break was a "stressful period" for Howe because of worries about players getting injured: "When the doctor was calling me I didn’t want to take his calls any more. Thankfully not as bad as it first appeared."

There was concern for Bruno Guimaraes after the international break, but "the scan was good and he's in the squad".

Alexander Isak picked up an injury during training with Sweden. Howe said "the scan doesn’t look too bad so we aren’t overly concerned that it’s a long injury".

Callum Wilson has been training with the group for 10 days, while Howe said A﻿llan Saint-Maximin is "very close" to fitness.

O﻿n Wilson, Howe said: "It will be a huge boost for the players to have Callum in the group with his positive energy. He is a big player for us, no doubt about that."

N﻿ick Pope's England appearances were "a fitting reward for an excellent start to the season".

Howe is "very excited" by n﻿ew signing Garang Kuol and he described the 18-year-old Australia forward as "very sharp, agile, quick, a good finisher with a lot of very positive ingredients".

Before their trip to west London, Howe praised Newcastle fans and said: "The away support has been incredible. I’m always amazed by the numbers we take".

