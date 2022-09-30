H﻿owe on injuries, Wilson's return and new signing Kuol

E﻿ddie Howe has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game at Fulham.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Newcastle United boss:

  • T﻿he international break was a "stressful period" for Howe because of worries about players getting injured: "When the doctor was calling me I didn’t want to take his calls any more. Thankfully not as bad as it first appeared."

  • There was concern for Bruno Guimaraes after the international break, but "the scan was good and he's in the squad".

  • Alexander Isak picked up an injury during training with Sweden. Howe said "the scan doesn’t look too bad so we aren’t overly concerned that it’s a long injury".

  • Callum Wilson has been training with the group for 10 days, while Howe said A﻿llan Saint-Maximin is "very close" to fitness.

  • O﻿n Wilson, Howe said: "It will be a huge boost for the players to have Callum in the group with his positive energy. He is a big player for us, no doubt about that."

  • N﻿ick Pope's England appearances were "a fitting reward for an excellent start to the season".

  • Howe is "very excited" by n﻿ew signing Garang Kuol and he described the 18-year-old Australia forward as "very sharp, agile, quick, a good finisher with a lot of very positive ingredients".

  • Before their trip to west London, Howe praised Newcastle fans and said: "The away support has been incredible. I’m always amazed by the numbers we take".

